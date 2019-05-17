BSNL discontinues two long-validity plans: Here's what you'll miss

ENGLISH

    State-run telecom operator Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has removed two long- validity prepaid plan of Rs.999 and Rs.2,099, Telecomtalk reported.

    According to a report the Rs. 2,099 prepaid plan was introduced last year. The company has also revised its sixer plan of Rs.666 to provide validity for 134 days.

    To refresh Rs.999 used to offer 3.2GB daily data, along with unlimited calling and 10 SMS per day while Rs.2099 long validity plan used to offer unlimited calling even to Mumbai and Delhi circles.

    Meanwhile, the telco has revised its existing Rs.666 plan and now the user will get 3.7GB daily data and unlimited calling across India, free-roaming for 134 days instead of 122 days earlier.

    Besides revising Rs.666 plan BSNL has come up with new STV priced at Rs.56 where you can get 1.5GB data per day for 14 days which translates 21 GB data.

    However, there is a catch as this STV is not providing unlimited calling and SMS benefits. On top of that this plan is only for Tamil Nadu users.

    For the unaware, BSNL has launched its Bharat Fibre services in Andaman Nicobar Islands, by partnering with local cable operators.

    According to BSNL currently on many places on the islands, the broadband services are not feasible due to non-availability of copper cable. Adding that since the Bharat Fibre services are provided on optical fiber right up to the customer premises, reliability and better quality of services to the customers are assured.

    The telco is also executing Govt of India funded submarine cable project in Andaman Nicobar Islands, which will further increase the internet bandwidth available to the A&N Island customers, to make them at par with mainland customers.

    Highlights

    BSNL has removed two long- validity prepaid plan of Rs.999 and Rs.2,099.

    The company has also revised its sixer plan of Rs.666 to provide validity for 134 days.

     

    BSNL has come up with new STV priced at Rs.56.

    Story first published: Friday, May 17, 2019, 13:00 [IST]
