ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    In Times Of 5G, BSNL Makes Its First 4G Call In India

    By
    |

    Good news for BSNL users across India, as Ashwini Vaishnaw, Minister for Railways, Communications, Electronics & Information Technology, Government of India has officially confirmed that he made the first call over "Indian 4G Network BSNL."

     
    In Times Of 5G, BSNL Makes Its First 4G Call In India

    His Tweet further confirms that the 4G technology that is used to make this call is completely designed and made in India. Though BSNL started a 4G rollout in select circles a few years back, the government-owned telco is yet to roll out the complete 4G services across the country.

    A Big Achievement Indeed

    Though recent 5G testing by companies like Airtel, Jio, and Vi might overshadow this announcement, it is definitely a great achievement from the govt institution, where it will be able to offer high-speed internet and high definition call quality at nuke and corners of the country, where BSNL is the lone network provider.

    Though BSNL offered a 4G network in select markets, the network used to switch to 2G/3G while making a voice call. It now looks like BSNL has fully developed 4G LTE VoLTE (voice over LTE) technology, which should offer voice calls over a 4G network to improve the audio quality and it might even introduce native video calling support too.

    Unlike Jio, BSNL will not be a 4G LTE-only network, hence users with entry-level mobile phones will still be able to access BSNL 2G network. However, just like what Airtel did, BSNL might stop 3G services and only focus on offering 2G and 4G services.

    Considering the recent developments, major telcos like Airtel and Jio might launch 5G network, at least in select circles by Q2 2022. By the same time, we might also see the deployment of 4G LTE VoLTE service by BSNL.

     

    As a good number of 4G users are expected to make a shift to a 5G network, it should free up a lot of 4G bandwidth, resulting in an increased 4G connectivity and speeds. Despite the 5G launch around the corner, 4G will remain as a major wireless networking technology in India at least for the next four to five years.

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Read More About: bsnl 4g 5g news
    Story first published: Monday, October 11, 2021, 11:46 [IST]
    Other articles published on Oct 11, 2021

    Best Phones

    Click to comments
    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X