BSNL join hands with Unlimit for IoT services in India

Unlimit, end-to-end IoT service provider in India has announced its partnership with Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) to provide comprehensive Internet of Things (IoT) solutions and services to the enterprise customers across India.

The solutions and services include managed connectivity, an application enabling platform and device management, and advanced analytics to customers across industries.

"We are happy to work with Unlimit, a company that has a track record of providing comprehensive and customized IoT solutions to enterprises across the country. By combining our pan India coverage, last mile network access, and bandwidth with Unlimit's range of services," said CMD BSNL, Anupam Shrivastava.

"We will help enterprises accelerate the pace of their new innovations and fast-track the digital transformation process. Together, we will help enterprises adopt IoT solutions, enabling them to be more competitive, disruptive and agile," he added.

The partnership will help Unlimit to further penetrate into industries such as an automobile, digital manufacturing, transportation, logistics, public-sector enterprises, and agriculture. Unlimit solutions bundled along with the BSNL connectivity is readily available to be deployed into the market.

Jurgen Hase, CEO, Unlimit: "In today's hyper-connected world, this partnership is imperative for maximizing reach and innovation. We are confident that together with BSNL, we can create the right conditions at a rapid pace the industry requires. With the addition of BSNL's connectivity, we are further expanding our services and capabilities to help scale essential IoT projects in India and contribute significantly to the digitization of the rural society."

Unlimit, Backed by the Reliance ADA Group, Unlimit develops and supports IoT products and solutions ranging from managed connectivity to application enabling platform and device management.