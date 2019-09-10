ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    BSNL Launches Rs. 234 Plan With 90GB Data Per Month: Report

    By
    |

    Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has launched a new plan for its prepaid subscribers in Kerala. The new "Onam Smart Plan" is priced at Rs. 234, where BSNL will ship 90GB data along with voice calling benefit. The new recharge plan also includes 100SMS daily and 250 minutes of free calls to all networks, including Delhi and Mumbai for 30 days.

    BSNL Launches Rs. 234 Plan With 90GB Data Per Month: Report

     

    Besides, BSNL has introduced another offer where it offers full and extra talk time. As a part of the offer, users will get full talk time on the Rs. 110 top-up. The Rs.190 plan provides a talk time of Rs. 210 worth talk time. While the Rs. 290 top-up is offering Rs. 320 talk-time and Rs 400 top-up will provide Rs 450 worth talk time, reports DreamDTH.

    According to the report, the company is also offering 9GB to 15GB of extra data. This is only available on plans worth Rs. 186, Rs. 446, Rs. 485, Rs. 666, and Rs. 1,699. However, there is a catch. This plan is only available for a limited period. Furthermore, BSNL customers in the Kerala circle can activate this plan by sending a message to 123 or by dialing *444*234#.

    To recall, the company has also introduced a new plan for its broadband customers, just after JioFiber launched its services. Under this plan, BSNL is providing 33GB daily data and unlimited calling benefits to all networks.

    Our Take

    Launching a new plan in one state is not going to help any telecom operator. But, BSNL has more than 10 million customers in Kerala. So, this means that the company is getting a major chunk of revenue from this state. Besides, BSNLis also providing calling benefits to all networks, including Delhi and Mumbai. So, there are chances that this plan can attract new users.

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Read More About: bsnl

    Best Phones

    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue