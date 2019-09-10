BSNL Launches Rs. 234 Plan With 90GB Data Per Month: Report News oi-Priyanka Dua

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has launched a new plan for its prepaid subscribers in Kerala. The new "Onam Smart Plan" is priced at Rs. 234, where BSNL will ship 90GB data along with voice calling benefit. The new recharge plan also includes 100SMS daily and 250 minutes of free calls to all networks, including Delhi and Mumbai for 30 days.

Besides, BSNL has introduced another offer where it offers full and extra talk time. As a part of the offer, users will get full talk time on the Rs. 110 top-up. The Rs.190 plan provides a talk time of Rs. 210 worth talk time. While the Rs. 290 top-up is offering Rs. 320 talk-time and Rs 400 top-up will provide Rs 450 worth talk time, reports DreamDTH.

According to the report, the company is also offering 9GB to 15GB of extra data. This is only available on plans worth Rs. 186, Rs. 446, Rs. 485, Rs. 666, and Rs. 1,699. However, there is a catch. This plan is only available for a limited period. Furthermore, BSNL customers in the Kerala circle can activate this plan by sending a message to 123 or by dialing *444*234#.

To recall, the company has also introduced a new plan for its broadband customers, just after JioFiber launched its services. Under this plan, BSNL is providing 33GB daily data and unlimited calling benefits to all networks.

Our Take

Launching a new plan in one state is not going to help any telecom operator. But, BSNL has more than 10 million customers in Kerala. So, this means that the company is getting a major chunk of revenue from this state. Besides, BSNLis also providing calling benefits to all networks, including Delhi and Mumbai. So, there are chances that this plan can attract new users.

