BSNL Offering 402GB Data With Its Rs. 666 Prepaid Plan News oi-Priyanka Dua

After revising its broadband plan, the state-run telecom operator Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has revised its Rs. 666 prepaid plan. The telco is offering more data benefits with the prepaid plan. After the revision, users will now get 3GB data per day. The pack used to offer 2GB data earlier. However, this offer is valid until December 31, 2019. Apart from that, users get local, STD, and national roaming.

This prepaid pack comes with a validity of 134 days, reports Telecomtalk. However, there is a cap of 250 minutes on calling. On the other hand, BSNL has launched Rs. 109 plan. The 'Mithram Plus' plan is valid for 90 days. In terms of benefits, this plan offers 5GB data along with 250 minutes of voice call benefits to all networks.

But, once the given data is over, users have to pay 1.2 paise per second for calls on the same network. There is no doubt that the plan is valid for 90 days. But users will only data benefit for 20 days. This means the company is only offering calling benefits for the entire duration. Also, there is a catch. BSNL is providing this plan to its customers in Kerala circle.

Alongside, the company has revised its many prepaid plans for its customers in Kerala circle, which is also one of the biggest circles for the operator. The company has updated Rs. 118, Rs. 187, and Rs. 399 prepaid plan. As per the revision Rs. 118 plan is offering 500MB data per day, 250 minutes of voice calls, and 100 SMS daily for 21 days.

This plan used to offer the same benefits for 28 days earlier. The Rs. 187 plan is now available for 24 days as against 28 days. This plan provides 250 minutes of calling, 100 SMS, and 3GB data. Lastly, Rs. 399 prepaid plan is offering 2GB data per day instead of 1GB data earlier. This plan is now valid for 65 days, instead of 80 days.

Best Mobiles in India