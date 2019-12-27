ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    BSNL Offering Regional Content With Its TV App: Everything You Should Know

    By
    |

    Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has launched its OTT streaming services in India. Dubbed as BSNL TV, the company is providing this service to its prepaid users for free. The newly launched services offer unlimited access to Movies, Music, and Crime files in regional language. However, the app is not offering a Live TV service. Here are the details.

    BSNL Offering Regional Content With Its TV App

     

    BSNL TV OTT Streaming Service: Plans And Benefits

    The company is offering this service with its six prepaid STVs. The plans are priced STV 97, STV 365, STV 399, STV 997, STV 998, and STV 1999. The company has recently introduced this STV 1999 where the company is offering 3GB data daily, 100 SMS per day, and 250 minutes for calling. This includes a BSNL TV subscription for 425 days.

    Besides, this plan provides content in many languages such as Tamil, Punjabi, Bengali, Bhojpuri, Rajasthani, Hindi, Odiya, Telugu, Malayalam, and Haryanavi. In fact, the company is planning to add more content to the app in the coming days.

    Furthermore, BSNL has joined hands Lokdhun Telemedia to develop this app. Thats why the telco is not offering English content as Lokdhun is the only one offering content in regional languages. This service is available in all circles, where the company is offering these STV. Now the question arises here that how to use this app.

    How To Access This App: Procedures

    Step 1: First, you need to recharge your number with suitable plans. Then, you'll receive an SMS with a username and password.

    Step 2: After that, you need to download the app from the Google Play store. Then you have to add your username and the password.

    Step 3: Then, you are allowed to login and after that, you can change your password too.

    Step 4: Once you are logged in, you can choose your language, and then you can watch the content.

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Read More About: bsnl
    Story first published: Friday, December 27, 2019, 22:31 [IST]
    Other articles published on Dec 27, 2019

    Best Phones

    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue