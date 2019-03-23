BSNL intros Rs. 199 and Rs. 499 prepaid plans for IPL season News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu BSNL has come up with two new prepaid plans with the additional 2.2GB data per day benefit for cricket fans.

IPL 2019 is all set to debut today and several providers are coming up with ways for cricket fans to enjoy the tournament. Well, it is common for telcos and content providers to offer special plans for the cricket season. Recently, Hotstar launched the annual subscription plan for its users for a cost of Rs. 365. Now, the state-run telco BSNL has come up with two new prepaid plans for its subscriptions.

BSNL Rs. 199 and Rs. 499 plans

Well, BSNL has launched two new prepaid plans priced at Rs. 199 and Rs. 499. These new recharge plans bundle unlimited voice calling, daily data benefits and free cricket SMS alerts as well. The Rs. 199 plan comes with a validity of 28 days while the Rs. 499 prepaid plan has a validity of 90 days. However, the daily data limit of both these plans is 1GB, which is disappointing as it won't be enough to stream cricket matches on smartphones.

Other benefits of BSNL IPL plans

But there is a solution to this! These two prepaid plans come under the BSNL Bumper Offer that provides additional 2.2GB daily data along with the existing plan of the subscribers. With this, the daily data limit of these plans will go to 3.2GB per day. Notably, both these plans are available for the users in 20 telecom circles where the telco is operational starting from today.

Besides this additional data offer, the Rs. 199 BSNL prepaid plan comes with Cricket PRBT and Cricket SMS Alert for the current match. On the other hand, the Rs. 499 prepaid plan from the telco bundles 100 SMSes per day. If users need to get free Cricket PRBT with unlimited song change options as well as Cricket SMS Alerts, they can access the same similar to the other plan.

Via: TelecomTalk