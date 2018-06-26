BSNL Rs. 1,999 plan offers 2GB data per day and unlimited voice calls

State-run telecom operator BSNL is recently hitting the headlines as it is coming up with new plans and making a slew of revisions to its existing plans. After the Rs. 786 Ramzan special tariff plan, the telco has come up with the Rs. 1,999 tariff plan. This plan is applicable only for select prepaid subscribers.

As per a TelecomTalk report, the Rs. 1,999 yearly prepaid plan is available for the subscribers of BSNL in Chennai and Tamil Nadu circles. In these circles, the telecom operator gives 2GB data per day and unlimited voice calls without any daily or weekly FUP for a year. Also, it will offer 100 free SMS per day for 365 days.

This plan has been introduced on a promotional basis in the above-mentioned circles. It will be valid from June 25 to September 22. On the whole, BSNL offers 730GB of data throughout its validity period, which takes the per GB cost down to Rs. 2.73. The report adds that the users in the other circles will have to wait for long to get this plan.

BSNL rivals Jio

This BSNL plan is aimed to take over the Reliance Jio's long-term plan priced at Rs. 1,999. The Jio plan offers 125GB data for a validity of 180 days. The plan is bundled with 100 SMS per day, unlimited voice calls without any FUP and free subscription to the Jio suite of applications. Even Airtel had an Rs. 1,999 plan, but the same has been discontinued. The Jio plan is much better as it offers 4G data while BSNL offers only 3G data.

Latest BSNL plans

Lately, BSNL offered the special Ramzan tariff plan priced at Rs. 786 offering similar benefits as the latest Rs. 1,999 plan but has a validity of 150 days. Notably, today is the last day for users to subscribe to this plan. The telecom operator also came up with a FIFA World Cup 2018 plan priced at Rs. 149 offering 4GB data per day for 28 days. The downside is that this plan does not offer additional benefits such as voice calling or SMS benefits.