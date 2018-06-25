ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

BSNL Rs. 786 prepaid plan offers 300GB data for 150 days

Long-term BSNL plan offering 300GB is coming to an end.

By:

Related Articles

    State-run telecom operator BSNL has been introducing a slew of prepaid plans and revising its existing tariff plans to compete with the other rival operators. To celebrate the festival of Ramzan, the operator announced a prepaid plan priced at Rs. 786 offering long-term benefits for a validity of 150 days.

    BSNL Rs. 786 prepaid plan offers 300GB data for 150 days

    This prepaid plan from BSNL offers 2GB of data per day but remember that it is 3G data. Eventually, the overall data benefit is 300GB for a period of 150 days. The plan comes with unlimited voice calling benefits and 100 free SMS per day too. The plan is available for 15 days and you can avail it before June 26.

    This pack from BSNL is not applicable for all users. The benefits of this plan is not available for users in Mumbai and Delhi circles.

    BSNL FIFA plan

    In addition to the Ramzan 2018 pack, the telecom operator also introduced a FIFA special prepaid plan for the football enthusiasts to watch the World Cup 2018 without any data concerns. This FIFA BSNL plan is priced at Rs. 149 and offers 4GB data per day for 28 days. The downside is that this plan does not offer additional benefits such as voice calling or SMS benefits.

    While announcing the FIFA prepaid pack, the company offered a validity of 31 days from June 14 to July 15. However, it was reportedly revised to have a validity of 28 days only.

    Competes with Jio

    The Rs. 786 plan from BSNL competes with the Rs. 1,999 prepaid plan from Reliance Jio. This Jio plan offers 125GB of data, 100 SMS per day and unlimited voice calls for a validity of 180 days. What's more is that this Jio plan provides free and unlimited access to the Jio suite of apps. In comparison, the BSNL plan is much better as it offers more data (300GB data) for a lesser validity of 150 days at a relatively lesser cost as well. However, the notable difference is that the Jio plan offers 4G data while BSNL offers 3G data.

    Read More About: bsnl news telecom tariff plans
    Story first published: Monday, June 25, 2018, 12:04 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 25, 2018
    X

    Stay updated with latest technology news & gadget reviews - Gizbot

    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue