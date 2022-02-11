Just In
BSNL Rs. 666 Prepaid Plan Offers 220GB Data And Other Benefits
The state-run telecom operator BSNL is gaining a lot of traction of late, especially at a time when the private telcos have increased their tariff plans considerably. Taking advantage of this, BSNL is on a spree of introducing lucrative prepaid plans for its users, which has turned fruitful with a surge in the number of porting requests to the telco.
BSNL Rs. 666 Prepaid Plan
Now, BSNL has introduced yet another beneficial prepaid recharge plan that seems to pack a lot of attractions. Priced at Rs. 666, the new prepaid plan bundles 2GB of data per day, 100 SMS per day, a free subscription to Zing Music, free PRBT and a free Hardy Game service. Notably, this is a sort of a long-term plan as it comes with a validity period of 110 days.
The daily data benefit of 2GB will be refreshed every day at 12 AM. If any user exhausted the daily data benefit, then the user has to recharge with a data voucher to continue using the internet. Also, this plan comes with unlimited voice calling to any network.
Interested users can recharge with the BSNL Rs. 666 prepaid plan either from the official BSNL Self Care app or the recharge portal. For further details, subscribers can contact the BSNL toll-free number or send a message to the customer care on WhatsApp with the number 9414024365.
BSNL Rs. 499 Prepaid Plan
Besides this, BSNL also launched the Rs. 499 prepaid plan recently. This plan offers benefits including 2GB of data, 100 free SMS per day, free access to BSNL Tunes, Zing Music and more for a period of 90 days. Notably, the catch with this plan is that the benefits that it offers will be available only for the first 18 days from the date of recharge.
Given that BSNL has been introducing new plans with attractive benefits, we can clearly see that the company wants to compete against rivals in the country such as Jio, Airtel and Vodafone Idea. However, the only downside is that the telco is yet to roll out 4G to all its operational circles while the others such as Jio are dealing with 5G trials.
