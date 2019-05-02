BSNL's Rs. 10, Rs. 20 plan is now only available via scratch card offline News oi-Priyanka Dua These plans are available in other circles except Delhi and Mumbai.

Following the footsteps of Airtel and Vodafone, Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has removed Rs. 10 and Rs. 20 recharge plans from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana Telecomtalk reported.

According to a report, these plans will not be from online portals but the customer can buy them in the form of physical vouchers.

The report also reveals that this change is already effective in both the circles.However, these plans are available in other circles except Delhi and Mumbai.

To refresh, Airtel and Vodafone Idea had removed prepaid recharge packs from Rs. 10 to Rs. 500 but the company had faced a lot of criticism from the consumers and Airtel brought back Rs. 10 plan and Rs.500 plan.

BSNL has also extended its 2.21 GB free daily data for GSM prepaid mobile subscribers offer until June 30.

Meanwhile, BSNL has launched it's premium 'Bharat Fibre' service in Pulwama town in Kashmir Valley.

BSNL said, "The Customer can choose from various unlimited data with unlimited voice calling which BSNL is offering at very affordable prices."

Furthermore, this service has been launched in a business partnership model with the local channel partner of Pulwama area, on a revenue sharing basis. The state-of-the-art FTTH equipment has been installed and commissioned by the channel partner, strengthened with high-speed backhaul internet bandwidth and customer billing services being provided by BSNL.

This is the first such FTTH service deployment in the valley under this unique revenue share model. Since the Bharat Fibre services are provided on the Optical fiber right up to the customer premises, reliable and high-speed internet services are delivered to the customers.