BSNL Suspended International Wi-Fi Roaming Services In Two Circles

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has suspended its International Wi-Fi roaming service in two circles- Chennai and Tamil Nadu. However, the operator has not given the exact reason for the suspension.

The operator has also issued a statement that says "The International Wi-Fi roaming service supported on Android platform using MYBSNL app, is suspended with immediate effect in Chennai Telephones (including TN Circle) under GSM prepaid mobile service till further orders." That means only Android users cannot make international calls.

Besides, the BSNL Rs. 501 plan is also terminated in both the circles. The plan, used to provide unlimited calling, data, and Hotspots for 30 days, reports TelecomTalk. According to the report, users can connect to these Wi-Fi hotspots via their app. It is available for both Android and iOS users. However, this service is only available for prepaid users.

BSNL Plans To Launch VoLte Services Soon

The state-run telecom operator BSNL is reportedly planning to launch its 4G VoLTE services in India. Besides, the company is already testing its 4G VoLTE services with 30 smartphones in many areas.

Furthermore, BSNL is currently testing its 4G VoLTE services with Xiaomi, Vivo, Nokia and more. Meanwhile, TelecomTalk reported that BSNL is selecting its 4G rollout sites very carefully to refarm its 3G spectrum. BSNL has already rolled out its 4G services to about 7,000 or the 8,500 planned eNodes.

On the other hand, BSNL is planning to launch its 4G services in West Bengal. BSNL will use switch over facilities so that users can easily shift to the 4G network. However, the company has already rolled out 4G in Sikkim, and now it is planning to launch its high-speed services in West Bengal.

