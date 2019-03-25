ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    DOT urges state governments not to disconnect BSNL, MTNL power connections: Report

    MTNL Chairman and Managing Director P K Purwar said, "MTNL has no pending electricity dues. All payments are up to date till February-end.

    By
    |

    It seems both MTNL and BSNL is going through their worst financial crisis, as the Department of Telecom ( DOT) has requested state governments not to disconnect their electricity connections, PTI reported.

    DOT urges state governments not to disconnect BSNL, MTNL electricity

     

    However, BSNL claims that it has already cleared 90 percent of its dues and remaining will be clear in the next 15- 20 days.

    "A letter from the ministry has been sent to state chief secretaries requesting them to avoid disruption in MTNL and BSNL electricity connections because it is providing strategic support to state machinery for managing elections," PTI quoted an official here.

    According to a report, BSNL's CMD Anupam Shrivastava said, "We have cleared 90 percent of the dues for electricity connections. Now around Rs, 250 crores are left, which will be cleared in next 15-20 days. There were some disconnections that took place but all of them have been restored now."

    While MTNL Chairman and Managing Director P K Purwar said, "MTNL has no pending electricity dues. All payments are up to date till February-end."

    Recently DOT has released Rs 171 crore to cash-strapped MTNL for paying salaries to employees.

    In fact, there was a report in Business Standard DOT is considering bailout package of Rs 13,000 crore for BSNL.

    "The banks are now reluctant to even give short term loans to BSNL. The company's total loss in FY'19 is likely to be Rs 7000 crore, including Rs 4,000 crore operational loss due to depreciation,"

    BS quoted company official who does not wish to be named.

    There is another report which says this development came after Telecom Minister Manoj Sinha met Finance Minister Arun Jaitley to discuss the ongoing salary crisis in BSNL.

    To recall, this year in February BSNL also said that the ministry is in the process of finalizing a proposal for revival of PSU.

    Read More About: bsnl mtnl telecom news DoT
    Story first published: Monday, March 25, 2019, 12:00 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 25, 2019
    X

    Stay updated with latest technology news & gadget reviews - Gizbot

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue