How To Activate Netflix On Jio Postpaid Plus

Recently, Reliance Jio announced a slew of postpaid plans for its subscribers under Jio Postpaid Plus. These plans bundle subscriptions to OTT platforms such as Netflix, Prime Video, and Disney+ Hotstar. As per the plans and the bundled benefits, postpaid subscribers will be able to enjoy the video streaming services starting from Rs. 399 per month. Notably, this offer is not applicable to be regular Jio postpaid users but only to those who have subscribed to the Postpaid Plus plans.

Jio Postpaid Plus Netflix Offer

Detailing on the Jio Postpaid Plus plans that bundle Netflix subscription for users, these plans are priced between Rs. 399 and Rs. 1,499. Interested subscribers can visit the telco's official website or the MyJio app. These users have to visit their Netflix account or sign up for the video streaming service. Those who already have a Netflix profile have to be connected to a postpaid plan from the telco. Notably, all these Jio postpaid plans come with the mobile-only Netflix plan priced at Rs. 199.

How To Get Netflix On Jio Postpaid Plus

To avail the Netflix offer on Jio postpaid plans, you need to initiate the activation either from the official Jio website or MyJio app. You need to sign in to the existing Netflix account or create one as mentioned above. If you already have a Netflix account, link it to the offer and activate the free service.

Do keep in mind that until you link your existing Netflix account to the offer bundled by the Jio postpaid plans, Netflix will continue to charge you for the existing account that you have subscribed to. If you have any queries related to same, then you can contact Netflix directly. Also, do note that if Jio terminates the offer or if it expires, then Netflix will not cancel the membership automatically. Instead, it will resume charging you for the existing payment method that you opted while creating the membership.

