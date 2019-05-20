How to get 1.5GB data per day for one year from Vodafone News oi-Priyanka Dua Once the subscriber will receive the credit card then they have to spend Rs.4000 to get the benefit of this offer.

Vodafone has reportedly come out with a new offer in which the telco is offering 1.5GB 4G data per day, unlimited calling for one year.

According to Telecomtalk report, Vodafone has launched this offer for its prepaid customers in conjunction with Citibank.

The report also pointed out that the user needs to be an existing Vodafone prepaid subscriber and to avail, this offer subscriber needs to go its (Vodafone) website and apply for the credit card.

Once the subscriber will receive the credit card then they have to spend Rs.4000 to get the benefit of this offer.

Furthermore, users need to spend Rs.4000 within 30 days of receiving the new credit card. The offer is already live and will only last till July 31, 2019. It is also valid in select circles including Delhi, Noida, Gurugram, Jaipur, Chandigarh, Ahmedabad, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Pune, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Secunderabad, Chennai, and Baroda.

To refresh Idea Cellular has also launched where users can get 1.5GB data daily for 365 days and users will get benefit like Citibank.

Meanwhile, Vodafone reported a consolidated net loss of 4,881.9 crores for the fourth quarter from Rs. 5,004.60 crore loss in the previous quarter.

However, the company's revenue from operations rose to Rs.11,775 crore. The company's Average Revenue Per User (ARPU) for the just-ended quarter grew 16.3 percent sequentially to Rs 104 (against Rs 89 in Q3).

During the quarter, VIL added 5.4 million 4G customers, taking the overall 4G subscriber base to 80.7 million. The broadband subscriber base for the quarter was 110.2 million. Total data volumes grew by 9 percent to 2,947 billion MB compared to the last quarter and the average daily data volume increased by 11.4 percent (32.7 billion MB in Q4 vs 29.4 billion MB in Q3).

The company has added 8,915 4G TDD sites during the quarter to augment capacity and deployed massive MIMO on around 2,000 sites in select key locations. However, unique broadband locations and broadband sites declined this quarter as the process of redeployment is currently underway.