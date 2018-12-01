Airtel offers Rs. 400 cashback on recharging for Rs. 399: Here’s how to get the offer

Ever since Reliance Jio entered the market, the other telcos have been impacted greatly. In an attempt to retain their existing subscribers and stay competitive, these telcos have started rolling out several attractive offers. One such method is the cashback offer that will entice the customers. And, Airtel has come up with a cashback offer on recharges.

Airtel is offering Rs. 400 cashback to its prepaid subscribers who recharge for the Rs. 399 tariff plan. Under this offer, the users who do the recharge will get 100% cashback but there's a catch.

Well, the total cashback offered by the telco is Rs. 400 and it will be credited to the users in the form of vouchers each worth Rs. 50. Users can redeem these vouchers while making future recharges. The catch is that only one voucher can be redeemed every time you recharge with Rs. 399.

So, if a user recharges for the Rs. 399 monthly plan, the user will get Rs. 50 discount and will take the total cost of the plan down to Rs. 349. Given that the cashback offer will credit eight vouchers worth Rs. 50 each, users can get a total discount of Rs. 400 on eight future recharges. Eventually, a total discount of Rs. 400 can be availed by the users on recharging for Rs. 399. Notably, this plan is available for the Airtel subscribers until March 31, 2020.

Airtel postpaid referral scheme

Besides the prepaid recharge offer, Airtel also introduced the postpaid referral scheme a few days back. Under its scheme, subscribers will get discount coupons worth Rs. 1,500 on referring their friends provided they join the network. Notably, each time a person joins the network on referral basis, both the users will get three discount coupons worth Rs. 50 each. One user can refer up to 10 new users, which takes the discount coupons value to Rs. 1,500. And, these coupons can be redeemed while paying the bill of the mobile number registered with the MyAirtel app.

