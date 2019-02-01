How to get a Jio GigaFiber connection now: Plans, price, installation process and more

Jio GigaFiber is been in news headline since the company made the announcement about its existence. The company introduced the idea of GigaFiber back in August 2018, which raised a lot of question among the consumers, including when Jio will start the services, what will be the start rolling out the connection distribution. In the last few months, there are many reports which claimed that the testing phase is about to over and soon the company will start the services in the country.

Reliance Jio is not calling it a commercial rollout and the consumers are getting the services under preview offer. There are many reports which claimed to reveal the details about the Reliance Jio GigaFiber services, but the company choose to keep quiet on this matter. The company has published some frequently asked questions (FAQS) on its website, which gives answers to some common question like security deposit and a prepaid plan.

How to get a Jio GigaFiber connection now

As per our sources, a lot of societies in Mumbai and in Delhi are using this service, but it is still in the testing phase. Here is how you can also get the connection.

Currently, Jio representatives are making rounds in the areas where consumers are already using the services. You can meet them and ask for a new connection. The company executives are the only way to get a GigaFiber connection until the company roll out the services commercially.

You need to deposit Rs 4,500 to get the connection which is refundable. You can pay via debit card, credit card, Jio Money, or Paytm.

You also need to submit your address documentation along with a passport-size photograph.

As soon as you make payment of deposit amount you will receive a text message for the new connection.

In a couple of days, you will receive hardware installation details. You can choose your convenient time for installation executive to visit your place.

The company technicians will visit your home and set up the connection including wiring as well as Gigahub Home Gateway. Your service will be activated in few hours and you are all set to use it.

Installation process

Unlike other Internet service providers, you will not get the Jio GigaFiber connection by just submitting an application for a new connection. Jio is asking consumer about their interest in the service on its official website via MyJio app. The moment the service will be available for commercial rollout in your area, the company will get back to you with the connection details.

According to Gadgets 360, Jio executives have started making rounds of areas where the fibre infrastructure is already placed, to find potential consumers. If you manage to spot them or you get a promotional pamphlet then you can directly call them to get a new Jio GigaFiber connection.

All the connection are provided by the company comes under the preview offer as the company has not disclosed anything about the GigaFiber plans. It has been expected that the company will roll out the services commercially likely in the mid of next month.

Jio GigaFiber plan

For the installation of the Jio GigaFiber services, the company is asking for Rs 4,500 as the security deposit. The company claims that the security deposit is for the optical network terminal. Reliance Jio is not charging anything for the activation, deactivation, or installation of the service. The user will get the deposit back if they want to disconnect the service. The company will process the refund in 45 days.

Do note that the service is free for the first three months under the preview offer. Under this offer, the customer will get 100GB of data every month with the speed of 100Mbps. If you manage to complete the 100GB data limit then you can also get a free 40GB top-ups on Jio website.

