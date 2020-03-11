How To Stop Coronavirus Caller Tune? Simple Trick To Bypass Coughing Sound Caller Tune News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Amidst the rapid spread of coronavirus across the world and many misinformation related to it, people are coming up with raising awareness of the COVID-19. The telecom operators Jio, Airtel, BSNL and Vodafone came up with a pre-call announcement that will spread awareness and preventive tips to stay protected.

The telcos have set coughing sounds as the default caller tune in order to educate people about the deadly virus outbreak. This sound followed by the message in English to educate people to stay protected replaces the default caller tune while calling dear ones. This is an awareness campaign initiative taken by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare of the Indian government.

However, the issue is that the announcement is quite long and can be an issue while you are calling someone in case of an emergency or any services such as 100, 110, etc. To your respite, there is a way to bypass this pre-call announcement on Airtel, Jio, and Vodafone.

How To Bypass Coronavirus Pre-Call Announcement

You can stop the coronavirus awareness coughing sound caller tune by doing the following.

Firstly, you need to make a call to someone

When the message starts playing, you should press #

Now, you will be redirected to the default ringing tune

Notably, there is no permanent way to put an end to the message. You can perform the steps mentioned above each time you place an outgoing call so that you avoid the coughing sound and the message related to the spread of coronavirus.

For the uninitiated, the default ringtone of the users of Jio, Airtel, and other telecom operators has been replaced by the coughing sound and message. The message spreads awareness related to coronavirus spread. It asks users to take precautionary measures such as washing hands with soap. Furthermore, it informs that people can visit the nearest health facility or call 011-23978046, which is the helpline number for further clarifications regarding the virus outbreak and related help.

