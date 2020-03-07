Just In
Coronavirus: BSNL, Jio Set Coughing Sounds As Caller Tune To Create Awareness
Coronavirus is spreading like wildfire and so is the misinformation about it. Various companies are raising awareness about the virus COVID-19. Indian telecom operators BSNL and Reliance Jio have come up with a new way to spread awareness. They have set coughing sounds as the default caller tune to educate people about the deadly virus.
BSNL, Reliance Jio
If you hear a coughing sound instead of the usual caller tune while calling your dear ones, worry not. It's a new initiation by Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited and Reliance Jio. The new awareness campaign is an initiative by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare of the Indian government. As part of this, both BSNL and Jio have implemented the coughing sound as the default caller tune.
The coughing sound is followed by a message in English educating people about the coronavirus. The message also tells people the various methods to stay protected from the COVID-19. It should be noted that the new caller tune is set for customers who didn't have a pre-set caller tune on their numbers.
Health Ministry Official: To educate people on the preventive measures against the spread of #COVIDー19, the Central government has put pre-call awareness messages on BSNL and Jio phone connections— ANI (@ANI) March 7, 2020
ANI reports an anonymous health official citing that the new awareness program aims to "educate people on the preventive measures against the spread of COVID-19, the Central government has put pre-call awareness messages on BSNL and Jio phone connections." The awareness message can be heard by anyone irrespective of their cellular network.
Creating Awareness About Coronavirus
Over the past week, the number of coronavirus cases in India has been spiking, with many international tourists confirming positive in the country. The epicenter in China's Wuhan region is the worst affected followed by other countries like Italy, Iran, and so on. The new initiative by the Health ministry could help to spread the right information about the virus.
The informative message follows the coughing sound and includes tips like how to stop the coronavirus from spreading. "Always protect your face with a handkerchief or tissue while coughing or sneezing. Regularly clean hands with soap," are some of the tips included in the caller tune message.
"Avoid touching your face, eyes, or nose. If someone has a cough, fever or breathlessness maintain one-meter distance. If needed, visit your nearest health center immediately," it notes, followed by a helpline number +91-11-23797-8046. However, it remains unknown if the message is limited to just BSNL and Jio or if it would extend to Airtel and Vodafone Idea.
