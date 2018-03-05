Huawei unveils the full range of end-to-end 5G product solutions

Global ICT solutions provider Huawei has unveiled a full range of end-to-end (E2E) 3GPP-compliant 5G product solutions at Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2018.

The new range covers the core network, the bearer network, base station, and terminals, Huawei said. Adding that the 5G product solutions are entirely based on 3GPP standards, with full range, full scenario, and all-cloud being the defining characteristics. The featured products are also the only available options within the industry to provide 5G E2E capabilities.

Using a full range of leading and mature 5G E2E full-scenario product solutions, Huawei has realized the continuous deployment of 5G sites in more than 10 countries, such as China, Korea, Canada, Germany, UK, and Italy. In typical densely-populated urban areas, these product solutions have provided ubiquitous Gbps-level access rate, hundreds of Mbps of indoor access experience, and over 20 Gbps cell capacity, Huawei said.

The first wave of 5G deployment will take place in buildings and densely populated urban areas. Diverse site forms are therefore required to accommodate the needs of complex deployment scenarios, offering continuous coverage and fulfill capacity requirements of indoor and outdoor hotspots. Huawei's newly released full range of 5G product solutions support millimeter wave (mmWave), C-band, and all Sub-3 GHz frequency bands. These products also cover all site forms including tower sites, pole sites, and small cells.

In addition, the newly released compact 5G Massive MIMO products working in the C-band and mmWave allow for deployment on street lamp poles to fill coverage holes and boost hotspot capacity. The 5G LampSite is backward-compatible with 4G. Existing CAT6A network cables or fiber optic cables can be used to achieve indoor 4G and 5G co-deployment with zero cable adjustment or site addition.

Huawei also released a range of 5G terminals at MWC 2018. Huawei's 5G customer premise equipment (CPE) is developed based on the 3GPP standards and chipset architecture. It is compact in size, low in power consumption, and highly portable. As the smallest 5G commercial terminal in the world, it supports C-band and mmWave. In Seoul and Canada, there has been the world's first wave of a 5G subscriber who uses Huawei's commercial 5G terminals. Based on 3.5 GHz and mmWave, users can enjoy a fiber-like experience of wireless home broadband services with the rate exceeding 2 Gbps. In addition, Huawei will launch 5G smartphones in 2019.