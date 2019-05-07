Idea Cellular launches Gold, Platinum and Titanium Plan: Here's all you need to know News oi-Priyanka Dua Idea Cellular has launched similar kind of new plans for its prepaid customers

In order to retain users, almost all telecom players are launching new plans every day. In fact, India's leading operator Airtel has launched a new scheme called #Airtelthanks where consumers are getting exclusive rewards.

The newly launched program comes in three plans i.e - Silver, Gold, and Platinum.

Under this Silver plan user will get subcription of- AirtelTV, Wynk. With Gold, customers get access to many add on telecom benefits, and great value access on premium content or financial services. With Platinum, customers will get VIP service from Airtel, premium content, e-books, device protection, and exclusive invites and priority access to events and sales.

In addition Amazon Prime membership along with 2.5GB data/day, unlimited calls to any network and 100 SMS/day at Rs. 299.

However this plan is only for postpaid users and now Idea Cellular has launched similar kind of new plans for its prepaid customers, TelecomTalk reported.

According to a report Idea Cellular has rolled out 'Prepaid Idea Select Privilege Program' for its subscribers and it will be available in three types i.e Gold, Platinum and Titanium.

Gold Plan

The most basic plan starts with the Gold tier, and the user can only avail this offer when he/she is using the network for at least three months, with minimum monthly usage of Rs. 375.

In addition, the user can get a 20 percent discount on movie tickets from Idea app.

Besides eligible users can also get deals on more than 100 brands across, travel, fashion and more.

Platinum Plan

To avail Platinum tier one must be using the network for three months with a minimum recharge of Rs. 725. Under this plan, the user will get quick access to customer care along with one free movie ticket every month from BookMyShow and the rest of the benefits are similar to Gold program.

Titanium plan

Lastly, the Titanium plan where you can get benefits of both Gold and Platinum along with two free movie tickets every month from BookMYShow.

However, users must be using Idea's network from three months with monthly usage of Rs. 3,000.