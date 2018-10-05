Idea launches 3 prepaid plans offering 1.5GB data per day

Idea Cellular that merged with Vodafone recently is on a launch spree introducing many new tariff plans to attract subscribers all over the country. In a recent development, the merged telco has come up with three new plans priced at Rs. 209, Rs. 479 and Rs. 529. Notably, these plans offer 1.5GB of data benefits per day making them compete with the plans from Reliance Jio with similar benefits.

Benefits of these plans

The new prepaid plans from Idea Cellular priced at Rs. 209, Rs. 479 and Rs. 529 offer 1.5GB of daily data and free voice calls with a limit. The major difference between them is their validity period. The Rs. 209 plan is valid for 28 days, Rs. 479 plan is valid for 84 days and Rs. 529 plan is valid for 90 days. Otherwise, all these plans offer 100 SMS per day and unlimited voice calls with a limit of 250 minutes per day and 1000 minutes per week. On exhausting this FUP on voice calls, the users will be charged 1p/sec.

Comparison with Reliance Jio

As mentioned above, these plans from the Vodafone Idea merger looks like direct rivals to the plans offered by Reliance Jio. The telco, which is led by Mukesh Ambani revised an array of its plans a few months back in order to provide 1.5GB of data benefits per day. Going by the same, the tariff plans priced at Rs. 149, Rs. 349, Rs. 399 and Rs. 449 offer 1.5GB of data per day.

While the data benefits remain the same, the Jio plans have an upper hand as these provide truly unlimited voice calls without any FUP limit. And, users can access a slew of Jio apps such as Jio Music, Jio TV, etc. without any additional cost.

Six Active Recharge plans

Back in September, Vodafone Idea Limited announced six prepaid plans under the Active Recharge portfolio. These plans are priced between Rs. 25 and Rs. 245. These plans are available only for select circles and offer varied benefits. Notably, these new prepaid plans are meant to make voice calling more affordable without focusing a lot on the data benefits.