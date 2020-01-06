ENGLISH

    Indian Broadband Sector Witnessed 2 Crore New Subscribers: TRAI Report

    By
    |

    Every month TRAI (Telecom Regulatory Authority of India) releases a report which shows the number of subscribers each sector in the telecom industry. This includes wireless, FM Radio, DTH, broadband, and more. These monthly reports are very important because it helps to track the health of the industry, companies growth, consumers interest, consumers demand, and more.

    TRAI has released the report for the month ending October 2019, and the report claims that the broadband industry in India has witnessed a growth of 2.98 percent subscribers by 1.866 crore users.

    According to TRAI's end of September 2019 report, the broadband industry had 62.542 crores subscribers. However, the sector witnessed a growth of 1.866 crores making a total to 64.408 crore subscribers in one month. This seems to be massive growth in the broadband industry in India, also it is the third-highest increase in subscribers counts in the last 22 months.

    While talking about the percentage, this is the 9th highest growth in terms of subscribers the broadband industry of India has witnessed considering the entire period. The broadband sector has also seen a negative trend in the past, but it seems that users are getting more attracted to high-speed internet. Moreover, Jio Fiber has also jumped into the sector to increase competition by offering a fiber connection in cheaper rates.

    In this monthly report, TRAI has also revealed the top broadband providers of India. The top five broadband operators in India including wireless and wired services are as follow:

    • First on the list Reliance Jio Infocomm with 36.512 crore subscribers
    • Second, Bharti Airtel with 13.286 crore users.
    • Third, on the list is Vodafone Idea with 11.580 crore subscribers
    • BSNL grabs the fourth position with 2.27 crore subscriber
    • ACT Fibernet with 0.149 crore subscribers secures the fifth position

    Meanwhile, BSNL becomes the top wired broadband service provider with 0.862 crore subscribers. Followed by Bharti Airtel and ACT Fibernet with 0.24 Crore and 0.149 crores respectively.

     
    Story first published: Monday, January 6, 2020, 12:09 [IST]
