Jio Fiber Data Speed: Single-Band Wi-Fi Speed Capped At 50Mbps

In early September, Reliance Jio revealed the Jio Fiber plans and bundled benefits. This followed the launch of the broadband internet service back in August at the 42nd AGM of the company. At the announcement, it was stated that the minimum Jio Fiber data speed will be 100Mbps. This means that the Jio Fiber Bronze plan priced at Rs. 699 per month will also exhibit 100Mbps speed.

A recent report by 91mobiles citing a promotional pamphlet makes many doubt the data speed offered by the telco. However, you will get better clarity regarding the same from here.

Jio Fiber Speed Controversy

The promo pamphlet shared by one of the Jio Fiber agents in Central Delhi mentions that the Jio Fiber plans will offer 100Mbps speed only via wired connections, which is through LAN/Ethernet. What's more important is that it claims that the Wi-Fi speed is capped at 50Mbps.

The report goes on stating information revealed by the on-site Jio Fiber technicians. The technician seems to have revealed that due to the provision of single-band 2.4GHz Wi-Fi routers, the Wi-Fi speeds are capped at 50Mbps. With the dual-band 5GHz Wi-Fi router, users can get the assured 100Mbps speed.

We at Gizbot also use a Jio Fiber connection. In our test, we got over 90Mbps with the LAN connected to the laptop and 45Mbps to 50Mbps in the Wi-Fi connection.

Two Routers Available During Preview Offer

During the initial trials, Jio Fiber offered a router priced at Rs. 4,500. This is the dual-band router offering 100Mbps speed. However, in June, it was reported that there is another router that is available at a relatively lesser security deposit of Rs. 2,500. This one supports single-band Wi-Fi with a limited speed of 50Mbps. So, this makes the difference.

Do note that whatever be the security deposit amount - Rs. 4,500 or Rs. 2,500, the company will refund a part of it as Rs. 1,000 goes for the installation cost, which is non-refundable. And, if you wish to end the connection, then the telco will remove the connection completely. Having that said, are you looking for a Jio Fiber connection? Or do you already use the Jio broadband service? Do let us know your choice and the data speed you get from the comments section below.

