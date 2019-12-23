JioFiber Adds SunNXT, ZEE5 To List Of OTT Apps News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

At the time of the commercial launch of the JioFiber broadband internet service, it was said that subscribers will get a free subscription to OTT apps for a specific duration as per the plan they choose. Notably, the broadband users should have subscribed at least to the Gold plan to access these apps for free of cost.

It was announced that more OTT subscriptions will be coming soon to the platform. While there were four premium OTT app subscriptions initially, two more have joined the service to make it more engaging for the JioFiber users.

JioFiber OTT Subscriptions

As per the latest information about the JioFiber broadband connection from TelecomTalk, the service gets two additional OTT apps. So long, the service bundled OTT apps such as Voot, SonyLIV, Hotstar, and JioCinema. Now, it gets SunNXT and ZEE5 subscriptions too. This isn't surprising as Jio and SunNXT recently entered a partnership.

To recall, JioFiber users will get the annual Hotstar VIP membership worth Rs. 365 instead of the Hotstar Premium membership worth Rs. 999 for a year. Also, those who subscribe to the Rs. 699 JioFiber plan will not bundle with any OTT app subscriptions even if it is a long-term subscription.

What To Expect In Future

As we know, the Jio set-top-box will be bundled with the JioTV+ app and the OTT app subscriptions can be availed with the STB. The JioTV+ is a content aggregator platform that brings content from different apps to a single platform. The Jio STB is preloaded with the OTT apps that are mentioned above.

For now, there is no word if these OTT subscriptions can be accessed on other platforms such as desktop, TV or mobile. One thing that we know is that the OTT service subscription list will grow on the JioFiber network for the benefit of the users in the near future.

