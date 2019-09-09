Jio Fiber Long-Term Plans: Here’s What You Will Get Features oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

At the third-anniversary of the Jio 4G service, the company revealed the complete details of Jio Fiber broadband service. The Jio Fiber plans, Welcome Offer, Forever Annual Plans and more were revealed. There many enticing aspects that are included to lure prospective users including an annual subscription to OTT apps, double data benefit, and additional months of service.

Best Mobiles in India