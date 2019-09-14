ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Jio Fiber 4K Set-Top Box: Highlight Features You Should Know

    By
    |

    Reliance Jio Fiber is now commercially available in the country. The company has already revealed the broadband plans along with all the bundled freebies and benefits. As a part of the Jio Fiber Welcome Offer, subscribers will get numerous benefits including the Jio 4K Set-Top Box.

    Jio Fiber 4K Set-Top Box: Highlight Features You Should Know

     

    We already know that this set-top box will support both OTT apps and cable TV. At the announcement, the company makes it clear that the set-top box will support apps such as JioSaavn and JioCinema apart from OTT apps. If you are doubtful about what this set-top box from Jio will offer, then here we have come up with all that it will offer to make it standout.

    Cable TV And OTT Content

    Similar to the other set-top boxes, the Jio 4K STB is also capable of offering both cable TV and OTT content. The set-top box will also be bundled with TV Plus app, which will let users watch Live TV channels via Jio Fiber broadband connection.

    As mentioned at the time of its launch, the company is working with Local Cable Operators across the country to bundle their content with the Jio set-top box. And, the company has stakes in LCOs including Den Networks, Hathway and a few others to provide cable TV service via the 4K set-top box. Until this idea turns into fruition, we have to use a separate cable TV service.

    Jio Set-Top Box OTT Apps

    As it is a smart set-top box, Reliance Jio 4K STB comes preloaded with apps such as TV Plus, JioSaavn, JioCinema, and other OTT apps. Also, there are various content partnerships to provide OTT apps such as ZEE5, Hotstar, SunNXT, and more. Notably, the bundled content varies based on the plan that is subscribed.

    To be specific, the Jio Fiber Bronze Plan priced at Rs. 699 offers JioSaavn and JioCinema subscription for a period of three months. On the other hand, the Jio Fiber Silver Plan priced at Rs. 849 bundles JioSaavn and JioCinema subscription for a period of three months along with OTT apps. Going forward, all the other plans will bundle all the OTT apps with a free subscription for a year.

     

    Voice Control Remote

    The Jio set-top box comes bundled with a smart remote, which has a voice control support. It is a usual remote with a voice assistant support. It features a Live TV button allowing users quickly launch the cable TV service or Live TV app.

    Other Notably Jio STB Features

    The Jio set-top box also comes with features such as play, rewind and pause. However, there is speculation that this will work only with the TV Plus app, which streams content from the web.

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Read More About: reliance jio news
    Story first published: Saturday, September 14, 2019, 12:45 [IST]
    Other articles published on Sep 14, 2019

    Best Phones

    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue