Jio Fiber Rs. 699 Plan Vs Airtel V-Fiber Rs. 799 Plan: Data Benefits, Validity And More

If you are confused regarding which broadband service to subscribe to, then here we have listed the differences between the Jio Fiber Rs. 699 Bronze plan and Airtel V-Fiber Rs. 799 broadband plan. You will get to know more details about these plans from the comparison below.

Jio Fiber Rs. 699 Bronze Plan

The Jio Fiber Bronze plan priced at Rs. 699 is the entry-level broadband plan offered by the company. It provides 100GB data per day at a speed of up to 100Mbps. As a part of the Jio Fiber Welcome Offer, this plan comes with unlimited local and STD calls, Jio Home Gateway worth Rs. 5,000 and Jio 4K set-top box worth Rs. 6,400. Jio Fiber provides an additional 50GB data for a period of six months for its subscribers.

Moreover, you will also get Norton anti-virus device security supporting up to five devices, zero-latency online gaming, and TV-based video calling. It also comes with three months of free access to Jio Saavn and Jio Cinema apps at no extra cost. On choosing long-term plans, you will get additional benefits.

But to get the Jio Fiber subscription, you need to pay a one-time security deposit of Rs. 2,500. Of this, Rs. 1,000 will be used as the installation cost and the remaining Rs. 1,500 will be refunded once you terminate the connection.

Airtel V-Fiber Rs. 799 Plan

Airtel V-Fiber Rs. 799 is the base plan offering 100GB data up to 40Mbps speed. This plan offers 200GB additional data that is valid for six months and comes with a landline telephone connection offering unlimited call (both local and STD).

Notably, the Airtel broadband plan comes with Airtel Xstream subscription including free Live TV. Unlike Jio Fiber, its rival misses out on bundled benefits such as gaming, TV video calling, and more.

When it comes to the installation cost, it requires an initial cost of Rs. 1,200 for the router, but this will be adjusted in the subsequent billing cycle making the installation cost nil.

Jio Fiber Or Airtel V-Fiber?

Coming to the big question, it is clear from the comparison that Jio Fiber offers a great speed and bundles many services that its rival misses out. At the 42nd AGM, Reliance Jio announced that the service will be rolled out in 1600 cities in India. And, it could be gradually expanded all through the country. On the other hand, Airtel might not offer enough bundled freebies but is available widely. So, which one is your choice? Do let us know from the comments section below.