IPL 2019: Best tariff plans launched by telecom companies News oi-Priyanka Dua BSNL has joined hands with Hughes Communications to enable satellite broadband connectivity in Andaman and Nicobar Islands and Lakshadweep.

To cash in the popularity of the Indian Premier League (IPL), telecom operators are coming up with new strategies on a daily basis like introducing new tariff, partnering with OTT players and food ordering apps.

So we managed to compile a list of offers which users can avail during this IPL season.

BSNL Rs. 199, Rs. 499 Prepaid Plan

State-run telecom operator Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has launched new tariff plans of Rs.199 and Rs.499 in which the company is offering free Cricket SMS alerts, unlimited calling, and daily data benefits.

BSNL's Rs. 199 plan users will get free calling for a period of 28 days, including Personalized Ring Back Tone, while Rs. 499 prepaid offers 1GB data for 90 days.

Meanwhile, BSNL has joined hands with Hughes Communications to enable satellite broadband connectivity in Andaman and Nicobar Islands and Lakshadweep.

The project addresses growing bandwidth demand in these island regions located beyond the reach of terrestrial technology.

Reliance Jio's Rs. 197 plan

According to a report in Trak.in Jio has also launched Rs.197 plan in which users will get 2GB data daily including free access to Hotstar and Free SMS.

Meanwhile, Jio added 93 lakh new mobile users in January while BSNL has added 9.82 lakh subscribers and Bharti Airtel added more than 1 lakh new customers.

Vodafone-Idea Rs. 511 plan

Under this Rs. 511 plan users will get 2GB data per day, unlimited calls and 100 SMS for 84 days.

The telco has also announced the launch of its 'Unofficial Sponsor of Fans campaign'. As a part of the campaign, Vodafone has announced Vodafone FANtastic Breaks Contest that gives the customers an opportunity to win an iPhone X every match, by answering few simple questions during the upcoming month-long cricket season starting from March 23. The FANtastic Breaks Contest is the celebration under current campaign; Vodafone Unofficial Sponsor of Fans tests a person on cricket and general trivia.

To participate during the match and breaks, Vodafone consumers can visit the Vodafone website or MyVodafone app, log on to Vodafone Zoozoo Facebook page or dial *202# and answer simple questions. They will stand a chance to win exciting prizes every ad break and iPhone X every match.