Jio Celebrations Pack offers 2GB data per day until September 11: How to check

Reliance Jio rolled out its 4G service back in September 2016. Now, the telecom operator is celebrating its 2nd anniversary. As a part of the celebrations, Jio has rolled out a complementary data pack for the subscribers. This pack is called Jio Celebrations Pack and will be available until September 11, 2018.

The Jio Celebrations Pack offers 2GB of 4G data per day until its expiry. The benefits of the pack might differ for different users. As per a TelecomTalk report, the telco will offer 8GB of data per month for September and October to the users. This 8GB will be credit in the form of 2GB per day and will come with an expiry data as well. The same data benefit will be rolled out to the users next month too, it adds.

How to check

It is said that Jio is giving this offer to all the users who have an active Jio plan. To check if you have got it, you need to open MyJio app and go to the My Plans menu. Here, you can see the Jio Celebrations Pack that will offer 2GB data per day. There will be an expiry date for the offer as well.

Though it is said that the active users will get the Jio Celebrations Pack data benefits, we at GizBot tried the same with a few active connections but we couldn't spot it.

Jio Dairy Milk offer

This one comes within a day of the Jio Dairy Milk offer. Yesterday, we came across the Jio Dairy Milk offer that provides 1GB of data to the users for one time. Get to know how to avail 1GB of Jio 4G data under this offer from here.

Reliance Jio rolled out its operations in India in September 2016. The telecom operator started its operations with the intention to bring 4G data to the masses. The company did witness success in the same by rolling out free plans with ample data, unlimited voice calls and free SMS. Later, it came up with dirt cheap data plans that have forced the other telcos in the country to also slash the pricing of their tariff plans.

Though other telecom operators have come up with several new plans and revised their existing ones to compete against the likes of Jio, they have not been able to match up with the per GB data cost of Jio.

Talking about the Jio Celebrations Pack, do check out if you have got the data benefit and know if you have got it.