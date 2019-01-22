ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Jio GigaFiber: 1,400 cities register connection requests

Jio has received an overwhelming customer interest from the 1,400 cities from India for the Jio GigaFiber connection. All you need to know.

By

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Jio GigaFiber FTTH broadband services are been in the news headline for quite a while now. The company is been reportedly testing the Jio GigaFiber services in multiple cities, but still, there is no information when it is going to launch in India officially. The company has confirmed that it going to roll out the broadband services in 1,100 Indian cities based on the number of the registration request.

    Jio GigaFiber: 1,400 cities register connection requests

     

    Reliance Jio has made a number of confirmation for Jio GigaFiber broadband services. The company has already announced the Preview offer which will give 100GB of free monthly usage at 100Mbps speed for the first three months. Users have to pay an amount of Rs 4,500 which is a security deposit for the GigaFiber connection.

    The company has also announced some of the important developments to rollout the Jio GigaFiber FTTH broadband services. According to the company, they have received a good response from several Indian cities who are interested in getting a new Jio GigaFiber connection.

    Jio GigaFiber: 1,400 cities register connection requests

    The company has received an overwhelming customer interest from the 1,400 cities from India. Rcom is waiting for the approvals to complete its investments in Den Networks Limited, Hathway Cable and Datacom Limited to strengthen the business for 27,000 local cable operators which are incorporated with DEN and Hathway across the country.

    This clearly means that the Jio GigaFiber broadband services will be rolled out in the first 1,100 Indian cities. The first city who will get the connection will is depending on the number of registration requests received from the areas.

     

    Let's see which is going to receive the Jio GigaFiber connection first in the country. Stay tuned with Gizbot for more information on Jio GigaFiber.

    Read More About: jio jio gigafiber ftth news telecom
    Story first published: Tuesday, January 22, 2019, 11:26 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 22, 2019
    Opinion Poll
    X

    Stay updated with latest technology news & gadget reviews - Gizbot

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue