Jio GigaFiber: 1,400 cities register connection requests

Jio GigaFiber FTTH broadband services are been in the news headline for quite a while now. The company is been reportedly testing the Jio GigaFiber services in multiple cities, but still, there is no information when it is going to launch in India officially. The company has confirmed that it going to roll out the broadband services in 1,100 Indian cities based on the number of the registration request.

Reliance Jio has made a number of confirmation for Jio GigaFiber broadband services. The company has already announced the Preview offer which will give 100GB of free monthly usage at 100Mbps speed for the first three months. Users have to pay an amount of Rs 4,500 which is a security deposit for the GigaFiber connection.

The company has also announced some of the important developments to rollout the Jio GigaFiber FTTH broadband services. According to the company, they have received a good response from several Indian cities who are interested in getting a new Jio GigaFiber connection.

The company has received an overwhelming customer interest from the 1,400 cities from India. Rcom is waiting for the approvals to complete its investments in Den Networks Limited, Hathway Cable and Datacom Limited to strengthen the business for 27,000 local cable operators which are incorporated with DEN and Hathway across the country.

This clearly means that the Jio GigaFiber broadband services will be rolled out in the first 1,100 Indian cities. The first city who will get the connection will is depending on the number of registration requests received from the areas.

Let's see which is going to receive the Jio GigaFiber connection first in the country. Stay tuned with Gizbot for more information on Jio GigaFiber.