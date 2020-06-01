Just In
Jio Offers 2GB Free Daily Data For 5 Days To Select Prepaid Users
Since its debut, Reliance Jio has been providing free data benefits to its users making it successful and attractive. One such offer that the telco has been offering to its subscribers from time to time is a free data benefit of 2GB per day for a validity period of five days. This offer isn't the first time and it was already offered for select subscribers back in April for four days.
As per some users on the OnlyTech forums, select subscribers have taken to the forum to mention that their Jio accounts have been credited with free high-speed data of 2GB per day. Notably, the free 2GB daily data benefit is valid for five days. On the whole, it provides 10GB of additional data for its users for the validity of five days. Notably, there is no specific pattern that the telco is following to roll out this free data credit and it is being provided to select users in a random manner.
Jio Offers Free 2GB Daily Data
Detailing on this free data benefit offered by Reliance Jio, 2GB of daily data is offered on top of the existing data benefit of the users' plans. If you are eligible to get the additional data benefit, then you need to get the additional data benefit of 2GB per day in addition to the data benefit offered by your existing Jio prepaid plan.
You can keep track of the additional data benefit from the MyJio app under the My Plans section. Notably, the additional data benefit will be made available under Jio Data Pack title and the existing plan benefits. However, only select Jio subscribers are getting this data benefit right now.
Similar Benefits From Jio
Besides offering a similar additional data benefit of 2GB back in April, Reliance Jio also offered Jio Celebrations Pack in 2018. This plan offered 10GB of free 4G data for the Jio Prime subscribers with an active data plan. It offered 2GB data per day for a period of 5 days, which 10GB on the whole.
