Reliance Jio Celebrations Pack offers 10GB additional data for free

Reliance Jio celebrated two years of its entry into the Indian telecom sector in September 2018. As a part of the same, it came up with the Jio Celebrations Pack, which offers 10GB of data for free for its subscribers. The telco has already given the additional data quite a few times and now it has come up with the same once again.

The Jio Celebrations Pack offers 10GB of free 4G data for the Jio Prime subscribers with an active data plan. It will offer 2GB data per day for a period of 5 days, which 10GB on the whole. This additional data will be offered randomly and will be added to the existing plan. But the same will be rolled out at different dates for different users.

This free add-on pack will offer only additional data benefits at not cost. And, this 2GB data can be used only on exhausting the allotted daily data limit.

How to get Jio Celebrations Pack

To get the 10GB additional data benefits from Reliance Jio, you need to open the MyJio app. Here, you need to go to Menu → My Plans. If the telco has rolled out the offer to your prepaid number, then it will be displayed as Jio Celebrations Pack. Notably, it will be marked as an add-on pack.

JioPhone long-term plans

Recently, Reliance Jio rolled out two long-term plans for the JioPhone users. These are the Rs. 594 and Rs. 297 prepaid plans valid for 168 days and 84 days respectively. The Rs. 594 recharge plan is valid for a period of 168 days and the benefits will be offered as 6 recharge cycles with each cycle including 28 days. It offers 500MB or 0.5GB of 4G data per day, 300 SMS and unlimited voice calling without any limit throughout its validity period. Similarly, the Rs. 297 recharge plan for JioPhone users also offers unlimited voice calls, 300 SMSes and 0.5GB of 4G data for every cycle of 28 days. But the difference is that this plan is valid only for 84 days.

Basically, these are the Rs. 99 prepaid recharge plan offered for three months and six months respectively. Previously, Reliance Jio offered prepaid plans priced at Rs. 49, Rs. 99 and Rs. 153 for the users of the JioPhone.