Jio Offers Two Days Free Unlimited Service For Affected Users News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Reliance Jio suffered a massive outage on Wednesday in select parts of India. Many subscribers of Jio faced signal issues, internet connectivity issues, and much more. This outage followed the Facebook outage for a few hours and the hashtag #JioDown started trending on social media as the biggest Indian telecom operator faced issues.

However, Reliance Jio fixed the network issues within a few hours and the service is now fully operational. In order to compensate for the outage, the telecom operator has come up with an interesting complimentary offer. The catch is that only the affected users who faced issues during the outage will get this offer.

Jio Offers Free Two-Day Plan

While the company noted that only select customers in Madhya Pradesh and Chattisgarh circles were affected due to the outage, reports started surfacing from all over the country. Even the complaints on the outage tracking website came from across India. While the exact reason for the outage remains to be known, the company has come up with a new complimentary offer. Going by the same, the affected Jio users will get a free two-day unlimited plan.

All affected customers will receive an SMS from the company stating that they are eligible to get the two-day complimentary plan, which is unlimited. This complimentary plan will be credited to users automatically today. Notably, the complimentary plan will be activated post the expiry of the existing plan. If you already have a 30-day plan active, then you will get the complimentary plan that will give you 32 days of service. So, there will be two days of service added to the affected users post the network outage.

On account of the outage, many Jio users took to Twitter as mentioned above. Many users were not able to make calls or connect to the internet via the Jio network during the outage. Give that many are still working from home due to the pandemic and use their Wi-Fi hotspot to connect to the internet, this left Jio users with no internet to meet their work requirements during the outage. However, it only affected some users and not all the Jio subscribers across the country.

