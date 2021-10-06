JioDown Trending Online: Here's The Reason News oi-Vivek

When the Facebook network faced downtime just a couple of days ago, major social media services like Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp went down for hours. It now looks like the biggest telecom provider in India -- Reliance Jio is facing some issues with its network, as many people are now tweeting their concerns with the hashtag JioDown.

The hashtag JioDown is currently trending on Twitter India, where multiple users have reported that their Jio SIM cards are not working. Many users are unable to make calls or even connect to the internet. It looks like there is some issue with the Jio network across the country, which has made users angry.

However, I have not faced any issue with my Jio SIM card, and I am able to connect to the internet and make calls without any issue. According to the recent update, there are over 2,000 users who have complained about the faulty Jio network.

What's The Issue?

As of now, there is no official statement from Jio regarding this issue. Given the network is working in some places, the Jio network issue could be limited to some circles of the country, and Jio should fix this issue in no time.

It is also interesting to see some of the users are reporting that they have no issue while accessing services from Airtel and Vi. This means, the network must have faced some issues in select circles, and we are still waiting on official confirmation regarding the same.

No it's not the internet, stop refreshing your chats 😅#WhatsAppDown — Reliance Jio (@reliancejio) October 4, 2021

What You Can Do Meanwhile?

If you have a Jio SIM and are not able to access the internet or make calls, then try to restart your phone. Though this might not be the most accurate solution, it is expected to solve any issue that your device might have. However, if this does not solve your issue, then you can either access internet from a WiFi network or other network providers.

A lot of people are still working from home and use their phone to have a WiFi hotspot, issues like this would create a lot of problems. Stay tuned to learn more about the same.

