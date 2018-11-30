Jio offers Rs. 2,200 cashback on buying refurbished 4G smartphones from Quikr Bazaar

Reliance Jio has grown successfully in the Indian telecom space with its affordable tariff plans, bundled benefits and cashback offers on select smartphones. Now, the telco has teamed up with Quikr and come up with a new offer. Notably, this Jio-Quikr offer is applicable on a range of pre-owned and refurbished smartphones bought on the marketplace.

Going by the Jio-Quikr offer, buyers purchasing refurbished 4G VoLTE smartphones from Quikr Bazaar will get Rs. 2,200 instant cashback from the telco. The smartphone should be listed under the Certified Mobile category or Quikr Assured program. The Jio-Quikr cashback offer is valid on purchases made between November 29 and February 25.

How to get the offer

Buyers of eligible refurbished 4G VoLTE smartphones from the online marketplace have to activate a Jio SIM on the bought device and recharge with one of the eligible recharge packs. Alternatively, buyers of an eligible device can also use their existing Jio SIM to get the cashback. The offer is applicable on refurbished models from Samsung, Apple, Nokia, Xiaomi and many other brands.

Eligible Jio recharge plans

There are two eligible recharge plans from Jio to get the instant cashback of Rs. 2,200. These are the Rs. 198 and Rs. 299 prepaid plans. Notably, the Rs. 198 prepaid plan offers 2GB of 4G data per day and the Rs. 299 plan offers 3GB of 4G data per day. Both the plans have a validity of 28 days. In addition to the data benefits, these plans also offer unlimited voice calling without any limit, 100 SMS per day and access to the Jio suite of apps.

On successful recharge of any of these Jio recharge plans, users will get Rs. 2,200 cashback. This cashhback will be credited to their account via the MyJio app.

Notably, it is not new for the telco to offer cashback for the buyers of new smartphones. Already the company is offering Rs. 2,200 cashback on the purchase of several new smartphones from multiple brands.