JioPhone All-In-One Annual Plans Announced: Offers Up To 504GB 4G Data
Jio has announced three new annual plans for JioPhone users with a starting price of Rs. 1,001. These new schemes are available for both JioPhone and the JioPhone 2 users, offering an abundant amount of data, voice, and video calls. Here are the details on the latest offering from Jio.
JioPhone Rs 1,001 All-In-One Plan
This is the most affordable annual recharge plan for JioPhone users, and it offers 12 months (336 days) of validity. Under this scheme, Jio offers a total of 4G data of 49GB with a daily cap of 150MB. It offers unlimited voice calls to the Jio network and 12000 minutes of voice calls to other networks. Lastly, it also offers 100 free SMSs per day.
JioPhone Rs 1,301 All-In-One Plan
The second annual plan for JioPhone costs Rs. 1,301. Under this recharge, the company offers a total of 4G data of 146GB (500MB per day) with unlimited Jio to Jio calling and 12000 minutes of calling to other networks. Just like the entry-level annual plan, this scheme also includes free 100 SMSs per day.
JioPhone Rs 1,501 All-In-One Plan
This is a plan that is meant for video streamers, as it offers a total of 4G data of 504GB with a daily cap of 1.5GB per day. In terms of calling, it also offers unlimited calls to the Jio network and 12000 minutes to other networks with 100 SMSs per day.
What Do We Think?
Do note that, it is still Rs. 100 cheaper if you recharge with Rs. 75 monthly plans for the JioPhone. However, with the JioPhone all-in-one, you get more 4G data with increased call timing to other networks. Not just that, with this plan, it also offers peace of mind, where one can just recharge once and forget about it for an entire year.
