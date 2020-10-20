ShareChat Download App Jio Phone: How To Download And Install ShareChat App In Jio Phone Tips Tricks oi-Priyanka Dua

Despite the fact that Jio Phones are quite famous, Reliance Jio is planning to bring 4G smartphones to India by the end of this year. Currently, the company is offering two 4G features phones at very affordable prices. Both feature phones come with several apps like WhatsApp, Facebook, and Youtube, which you do not find on other feature phones. In fact, this was the major reason for their popularity. However, to add more apps like Share Chat users need to follow these steps.

What Is ShareChat App?

ShareChat app is basically a social media platform that operates in 15 Indian languages. The app allows users to share videos, jokes, songs, tagging, and many more. Currently, the app is serving 130 million active customers.

How To Download The ShareChat App On Jio Phone?

First, you need to switch on the data of your Jio Phone, then you need to go and check the browser. After that, you have that write Share Chat and start searching the same on the browser. Then, you'll see the download option and you have to click on that. After that, you have to select the language you want to operate or use.

Jio Phones Specifications: Details

The feature phones run KaiOS and are priced at Rs. 1,500 and Rs. 2,999 respectively. The Jio Phone comes with a 2.4-inch display along with a 240x320 resolution. It has a 2MP camera, 2,000 mAh battery, Nano-SIM slot, 3.5mm headphone jack, and LED torch. On the other hand, the Jio Phone 2 comes with a 2.40-inch display, 240x320 pixels, and 512MB of RAM. It also has a 2,000 mAh battery, 2MP camera at the back, and 0.3MP camera for selfies The feature phone has 4GB of storage, which you can increase up to 128GB. It also has FM radio, GPS, NFC, and Wi-Fi.

Best Mobiles in India