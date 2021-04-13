Mavenir Brings AI-On-5G Hyperconverged Edge Solution; How Will It Benefit Enterprises? News oi-Vishal Kawadkar

Mavenir, the industry's only end-to-end cloud-native network software provider, has announced the launch of an AI-on-5G Hyper Converged Edge solution, in collaboration with NVIDIA. The solution leverages NVIDIA's hardware and software to allow enterprises & telcos to implement AI-on-5G applications.

The solution will come in handy for verticals such as Manufacturing, Mining, and Healthcare that cover Industry 4.0 applications, including Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT), Intelligent Video Analytics (IVA), and Extended Reality (XR), and Gaming use cases.

The solution can be used for remote and immersive collaboration, precision robotics control, people safety, intrusion detection, smart connected factories, real-time manufacturing component defect detection, and proactive maintenance using near real-time analytics of sensor data.

5G enables architecture for the smart connected factories and farms, cities, logistics operations in which wireless sensors, machinery, robots, and people can collaborate on the same system. The solution claims to provide the speed, latency, and quality-of-service assurance required by mission-critical applications and eliminates the need for expensive local area networks (LANs).

Mavenir's AI-on-5G Hyper Converged Edge AI solution can be deployed by communication service providers (CSP) to enhance their Mobile Edge Cloud by providing differentiated services to their enterprise customers and their network service users with enhanced revenue-generating services such as gaming. This fully automated solution is also offered as a managed service for private network deployment by enterprises.

"Mavenir is running its market-leading 5G stack on commercial off-the-shelf servers with GPUs, DPUs, and associated software modules from NVIDIA and enhancing the solution by integrating Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning algorithms running on the same hardware and platform. This unique hyper convergence between the 5G stack and AI applications is the enabler of the key promises of Industry 4.0 and 5G," says Kuntal Chowdhury, SVP & GM for the AI & Analytics Business Unit at Mavenir.

The solution features NVIDIA's general-purpose graphics processing units (GPUs) with a coding platform using NVIDIA CUDA, and Precision Time Protocol (PTP) data processing units (DPUs). This helps offload all compute-intensive processing applications from the CPU to all in-line processing in GPUs and DPUs, making it flexible to program and upgrade while trimming maintenance costs and energy usage.

