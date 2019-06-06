Now Get Multiple Connections From Vodafone At Rs.999 News oi-Priyanka Dua

India's largest telecom operator Vodafone Idea has introduced new postpaid plans for its customers.

The new portfolio under Vodafone Red Together will enable customers to bring the entire family onto postpaid under one plan at just Rs. 999 per month. The new 999 plan comes with five connections thereby bringing down the rental per connection to just Rs 200. Besides the telco is providing 80GB data for the primary member and 30 GB for individual.

Besides the telco is offering 200 GB Data, including 30GB for every individual member with up to 50GB roll-over facility & 80 GB for the head of the family with 200GB roll-over along with unlimited local, STD and National Roaming.

The newly launched plan is also providing one year of free Amazon Prime to watch movies, shows, music and free delivery on shopping.

The plan is also providing free Vodafone PLAY for all members to watch Live TV and content from ZEE5, Sony LIV, Shemaroo, Hoi Choi, Sun NXT and Alt Balaji.

In addition, smartphone protection against physical and liquid damage for the primary member is also part of Vodafone Red Together plan.

"We are constantly looking at ways to deliver value to our consumers through relevant propositions. Customers can now enjoy world-class entertainment, device protection and much more along with unlimited calls, roaming, and data on Vodafone Red. With the launch of the new Plans, being on Postpaid is not just convenient and simple but super economical for the entire family," said Avneesh Khosla, Operations Director - Marketing, Vodafone Idea Limited.

Vodafone Idea Joins Hands With Microsoft

Vodafone Idea Business Services (VIBS), the enterprise arm of Vodafone Idea Ltd., country's leading telecom operator, has also announced its partnership with Microsoft to provide connectivity to Microsoft Azure, a cloud computing service created for building, testing, deploying, and managing applications and services.

The partnership will allow customers to connect to their applications on Azure through a private, secure, and high-performance MPLS VPN connectivity. Through the ExpressRoute service, VIBS aims to partners customers in their digital transformation by offering more reliability, lower latency, and higher security to the Azure Cloud.

This allows customers to take advantage of the scalability and agility that cloud offers. Additionally, VIBS plans to make businesses more flexible and responsive to customers and market dynamics through the partnership with MS Azure.