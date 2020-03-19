One Airtel Plan Combines Xstream, DTH, Mobile Data; Set To Compete With JioFibre News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Airtel earlier launched One Airtel plan bundling the Airtel Xstream Box on a refundable security basis. Now, the telco has revamped the same One Airtel service by including four services, namely postpaid, DTH, fiber, and landline connections. The new One Airtel plan is expected to rollout on March 25, according to a few reports.

One Airtel Expected Features

The One Airtel plan is said to include Airtel Digital TV, Airtel Xsteam Fibre, and mobile data plans under one roof. According to a report by 91mobiles, Airtel will bring out three plans at the time of launch as part of the pilot project. The report also notes that these plans will be limited to key markets initially and will further determine future rollout depending on audience review.

Additionally, a poster of the One Airtel plan further reveals details like one bill, one call center, zero switching cost, and more. Currently, the exact price of the One Airtel plans remains unknown. But it's believed to start at less than Rs. 1,000 and maximum of up to Rs. 2,000. Like all plans, the more expensive the plan, the greater the benefits.

The report notes that the basic plan costing around Rs. 1,000 will likely include 75GB mobile data, no broadband access, free DTH, and streaming access. The next plan, likely costing Rs. 1,500 will offer 125GB mobile data, 500GB broadband data with free DTH and streaming access. Lastly, the most expensive of the lot, the Rs. 2,000 plan also includes the same benefits with additional features like voice calling and more.

Airtel isn't the only one formulating a bundled service. Previously, Jio also launched a similar service bringing together broadband, landline, and set-top box service. The Jio Fiber plan costs Rs. 699 per month and offers 100GB of data with 100 Mbps speeds. Once the One Airtel pilot is rolled out, we'll know how Airtel and Jio will compete with each other.

