Reliance Jio, Airtel, Vi Plans With Other Benefits Under Rs. 500

All private players are very active in terms of bringing new plans and revising the existing packs. They are also offering content from OTT platforms like Amazon Prime, Disney+ Hotstar, and Zee5 premium. Besides, these plans are offering data and calling services. These plans are offering streaming, data, and calling services under Rs. 500. So, let's talk about all those plans that offer these benefits.

Reliance Jio Tariff Plans Under Rs. 500: Details

The first plan of Reliance Jio is available at Rs. 401, where you get unlimited calling on the same network. While on the other network, you'll get only 1000 minutes for calling. Besides, this plan ships complimentary access to all Reliance Jio applications along with Disney+ Hotstar and 90GB data for only 28 days.

Another pack of Rs. 499 is offering 1.5GB data for 56 days, which means customers will get 84GB data in total. In addition, the pack comes with Disney+ Hotstar for one year and access to all Jio apps. Additionally, you'll get free calling on the same network.

Airtel Tariff Plans Under Rs. 500: Details

Airtel plan starts from Rs. 289, where you get unlimited calling and 1.5GB data per day for 28 days. It includes 100 messages per day, Zee5, and Xstream Premium services. Besides, this plan is offering access to Wynk Music and courses from Shaw Academy. Also, you get access to free hello tunes and cashback on FASTag transactions.

Airtel Rs. 349 is providing 2GB of data per day for 28 days. It includes 100 messages, Amazon Prime, along with all additional benefits. Then, there is a pack of Rs. 401, where you get 30GB data for 28 days and a VIP subscription to Disney+ Hotstar.

Vi (Vodafone-Idea) Tariff Plans Under Rs. 500: Details

The Rs. 355 plan is offering 50GB data for 28 days along with a subscription to Zee5 Premium for a year. Then, there is a plan of Rs. 405, where you get 90GB data for 28 days validity. This includes 100 messages and a one-year subscription to Vi movies and TV.

