Reliance Jio Celebration Pack is back; 2GB data per day, extended validity, and more: Report News oi-Priyanka Dua Jio is offering 2GB of 4G data every day which means users will get 8GB of free data.

Mukesh Ambani owned Reliance Jio has extended its 'Jio Celebration Pack' for four days, MSP reported.

According to a report Jio is offering 2GB of 4G data every day which means users will get 8GB of free data. The free data will be credited, but first, you need to install MyJio app on your smartphones. After installation, users need to provide their Jio number and once the data pack is activated, users will see 2GB plan a with an expiry date.

Jio has also launched Double data offer for Jio subscribers. Under this new offer, Jio users who wish to buy Galaxy M series can now get through an exclusive sale which will be held on February 22. 12 pm to 1 pm.

The Jio Double-Data benefit on Galaxy M series brings savings as well as the freedom to enjoy the unlimited video, music, cricket and much more.

To avail the offer, the Galaxy M series user must perform a recharge of Rs. 198 or Rs. 299 on or after February 5 and the offer is available till May 5.

The double data will be given to eligible users in form of 10 Double Data Vouchers which can be availed between February 5 and June 30, 2020, and the user shall be entitled to one Double Data Voucher per recharge for a maximum of 10 recharges within this period.

Besides this Jio has increased its customer market share to 23.82 percent during October- December quarter, while Vodafone Idea and Airtel has managed to garner 35.61 percent and 28.93 percent respectively.