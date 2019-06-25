Just In
- 17 min ago Honor 9X Renders Leak: Kirin 810 SoC, Triple Rear Cameras And More
- 30 min ago Microsoft Surface Foldable Device Pegged For Q1 2020 Launch
- 52 min ago Most Trending Smartphones of Last Week – Galaxy A50, A70, Xiaomi Mi 9T, Motorola One Pro And More
- 1 hr ago Samsung Galaxy Tab 5Se: The Good, The Bad, And The X Factor
Don't Miss
- Automobiles Renault Kwid Electric Spied Testing In India — A Possible Launch In The Future?
- Sports World Cup head-to-head: West Indies have beaten Sri Lanka four times
- Movies Maharshi AP/TS Box Office Collections 47 Days: Mahesh Babu's Movie Set To Beat Baahubali
- News Video shows bizarre Ewok-like creatures near cave of Krabi coast
- Finance LIC Sells 2% Stake In Axis Bank And BHEL Each
- Lifestyle Eat These Vitamin D-rich Foods For Improved Immunity & Bone Health
- Education Looking For Career In Management? Explore Why BBA MBA Integrated Course Is Best After Class 12
- Travel Pangong Lake - The World's Highest Saltwater Lake
Jio GigaFiber Plans To Take Market By Storm With Its Upcoming Rs. 600 combo
Reliance the multi-millionaire company which has seen a huge success in the telecom industry with the debut of Jio in September 2016. The company come up with free offers and benefits which has attracted a huge number of Indian users and now the Jio has a total number of 314.8 million users. Last year in July the company announced its JioGigaFiber internet services and from August the company started the registration as well.
Now according to a report from LiveMint the company is said to come up with a combo offer which will provide fiber internet, landline and TV services for just Rs 600 per month. Apart from that, it has also been reported that users can pay up to Rs 1000 to connect 40 devices with the Jio GigaFiber's smart home network.
"While the triple combo-which will offer 600 channels with seven-day catch-up option, landline and 100 Mbps broadband-will be priced ₹600 a month, the tariff for adding other smart home services may cost extra and depending on the plan, the tariff could go up to ₹1,000 a month," LiveMint quoted a person familiar to the development.
The company is yet to launch the services commercially and it is still in the testing phase. There are some cities and residential colonies who already have a connection of JioGigaFiber and enjoying the lightning fast internet speed just with a deposit of Rs 4,500. There are many unboxing videos on YouTube which have revealed the design of the router and the entire Jio smart home network.
The reports also claim that the landline services will offer unlimited calling benefit, the television channels will be stream over the internet via IPTV. Jio has also announced that the service will be made available simultaneously in 1,600 cities across India, the company has also joined hands with Hathway for the last mile connectivity. Let's see when Jio will launch the most awaited JioGigaFiber in India commercially.
-
71,990
-
37,999
-
19,990
-
20,990
-
13,999
-
28,890
-
37,999
-
64,999
-
58,990
-
1,09,900
-
48,999
-
13,999
-
29,990
-
20,990
-
13,999
-
18,490
-
8,999
-
9,999
-
17,999
-
27,200
-
30,360
-
28,335
-
14,100
-
20,230
-
32,950
-
9,999
-
25,270
-
25,000
-
20,000
-
22,999