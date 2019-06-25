Jio GigaFiber Plans To Take Market By Storm With Its Upcoming Rs. 600 combo News oi-Karan Sharma

Reliance the multi-millionaire company which has seen a huge success in the telecom industry with the debut of Jio in September 2016. The company come up with free offers and benefits which has attracted a huge number of Indian users and now the Jio has a total number of 314.8 million users. Last year in July the company announced its JioGigaFiber internet services and from August the company started the registration as well.

Now according to a report from LiveMint the company is said to come up with a combo offer which will provide fiber internet, landline and TV services for just Rs 600 per month. Apart from that, it has also been reported that users can pay up to Rs 1000 to connect 40 devices with the Jio GigaFiber's smart home network.

"While the triple combo-which will offer 600 channels with seven-day catch-up option, landline and 100 Mbps broadband-will be priced ₹600 a month, the tariff for adding other smart home services may cost extra and depending on the plan, the tariff could go up to ₹1,000 a month," LiveMint quoted a person familiar to the development.

The company is yet to launch the services commercially and it is still in the testing phase. There are some cities and residential colonies who already have a connection of JioGigaFiber and enjoying the lightning fast internet speed just with a deposit of Rs 4,500. There are many unboxing videos on YouTube which have revealed the design of the router and the entire Jio smart home network.

The reports also claim that the landline services will offer unlimited calling benefit, the television channels will be stream over the internet via IPTV. Jio has also announced that the service will be made available simultaneously in 1,600 cities across India, the company has also joined hands with Hathway for the last mile connectivity. Let's see when Jio will launch the most awaited JioGigaFiber in India commercially.

