Reliance Jio 'Holiday Hungama': Offers Rs.100 discount on its Rs.399 recharge plan

However, this a limited period offer and will run between 1 st to 15 the June 2018.

    Reliance Jio has launched its new offer called 'Holiday Hungama' for its prepaid users in which the company is offering Rs. 100 instant discount on its Rs.399 recharge plan, which means users have to pay Rs. 299.

    Reliance Jio offers Rs.100 discount on its Rs.399 plan

    The discount will be available in two parts. Firstly Rs. 50 instant cashback will be given to Jio Prepaid users who have Rs 50 cashback vouchers from Jio on recharging via MyJio App and secondly Rs 50 instant cashback when payment is done via PhonePe, inside MyJio App.

    "It is launched as it is holiday season and Jio wishes to make it easier for people to recharge on the go and make the most of these holidays," Jio said.

    According to Jio Rs. 399 recharge offer will provide 1.5GB data per day for 84 days which means users will get a total of 126GB 4G data for the validity period. The company has also announced unlimited voice calls, 100 SMS per day.

    Reliance Jio has announced exclusive offers on two Samsung smartphones - the Galaxy J2 (2018) and Galaxy J7 Duo under which the telco has announced cash back and other benefits to its users.

    As a part of the offer, Jio subscribers buying the Samsung Galaxy J2 (2018) can avail cashback up to Rs. 2,750 in the form of 55 vouchers worth Rs. 50 along with data benefits up to 100GB 4G data in the form of 10GB data for 10 months.

    However, the offer is valid till 30th September 2018 and is eligible on - Rs. 198 or Rs. 299 prepaid plans.

    Story first published: Friday, June 1, 2018, 10:45 [IST]
