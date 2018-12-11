Reliance Jio international roaming plans starting at Rs 2 per minute

India has seen a lot of new prepaid and postpaid plans this year, the telcos have revived many old plans to offers the best service to compete against Jio. But when it comes to international roaming, prepaid and postpaid customers are left with limited options. However, this year telecom operators like Airtel, Vodafone Idea and even Reliance Jio has introduced some international roaming call and data pack.

So if you are planning to visit abroad then you shouldn't have to worry about the call charges. Jio is offering some exciting international roaming plans, the company come up with four plans in addition to a pay-as-you-go plan.

International roaming plan of Rs 575

Reliance Jio comes with Rs 575 plan which comes with a validity of one day and gives you 100 minutes of international and national calling. It also comes with free 100 SMS along with 250MB of 4G data, once the FUP is exhausted then the speed will come down to 64 Kbps. This plan is eligible for people travelling 20 countries including UAE, United States, Thailand and Singapore among many.

International roaming plan of Rs 1,101

This international roaming by Jio will be applicable for 170 countries. This plan will give you a talk time of Rs 1,211 with outgoing international calls at Rs 100 per minute. Where calls to India, local calls and incoming calls will be charged at Rs 2 per minute. Outgoing SMS will be charged at Rs 2 per message, you can also use data but it is also charged at Rs 2 per MB.

The rates for US, Canada, UK and Singapore follows the 2-2-2 scheme by Jio, and countries like Taiwan, and China, and a few other countries, the plan follows a 10-10-10 scheme. Where everything will be charged at Rs 10.

International roaming plan of Rs 2,875

This plan is the replica of Jio's international roaming plan Rs 575. But this one comes with a validity of seven days. A subscriber with this plan will receive a usage of 250MB per day, and after the daily limit, the speed will be dropped to 64 Kbps. Moreover, subscribers will also get 100 minutes calling every day.

International roaming plan at Rs 5,751

This Jio international roaming plan will come with a validity of 30 days. A subscriber of this plan will get 1500 minutes of usage which includes local calls in the country and calls to India. This plan also comes with free 1500 SMS and unlimited 4G data along with a FUP of 5GB. Once the FUP gets over then the speed will drop down to 64 Kbps. This plan covers 20 countries.

Pay-as-you-go international plan

With this international roaming plan Reliance, Jio is offering 2-2-2 rates, which means voice calls, messages, and data will be charged at Rs 2 per respectively. The outgoing international calls will be charged at Rs 100 per minute.