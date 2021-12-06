These Reliance Jio Prepaid Plans Provide 20% JioMart Cashback News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Recently, the fast-growing telecom operator Reliance Jio increased the cost of its prepaid plans. The telco took this move after a similar move was taken by Airtel and Vi in an attempt to increase their ARPU. The new cost of the Jio prepaid plans came into effect on December 1 for all existing and new subscribers.

In addition to this, the telco offers a slew of benefits for its users as usual including free access to the Jio suite of apps. Another notable benefit is the JioMart Cashback offer, which is bundled with select prepaid plans from the telco. As per this offer, users who have subscribed to these prepaid plans will get 20% cashback on making purchases on JioMart.

How To Get 20% JioMart Cashback

Users can get this 20% cashback that will be available in their JioMart account. The cashback can be redeemed via the various Reliance Retail channels in three days. Users can use the cashback at Jio recharge, Reliance Smart, JioMart, Ajio, Reliance Digital, Reliance Trends, and Netmeds.

Here is a list of prepaid plans from Reliance Jio that provide 20% JioMart cashback for users. Take a look.

Reliance Jio Rs. 299 Prepaid Plan

The Reliance Jio Rs. 299 prepaid plan offers benefits such as 2GB per day, 100 SMS per day and unlimited voice calling benefits. On exhausting the daily data limit at a high-speed, users can still browse at 64kbps. Notably, this Jio prepaid plan has a validity of 28 days. The other benefits of this plan include 20% JioMart cashback and access to the Jio suite of apps such as JioTV, JioCinema, JioSecurity, and JioCloud. Previously, this prepaid plan priced at Rs. 299 was available for Rs. 249 with the same benefits.

Reliance Jio Rs. 666 Prepaid Plan

The Reliance Jio Rs. 666 prepaid plan offers benefits such as 1.5GB per day, 100 SMS per day and unlimited voice calling benefits. On exhausting the daily data limit at a high speed, users can still browse at 64kbps. Notably, this Jio prepaid plan has a validity of 84 days. The other benefits of this plan include 20% JioMart cashback and access to the Jio suite of apps such as JioTV, JioCinema, JioSecurity, and JioCloud. Prior to the price hike, this prepaid plan from Jio was priced at Rs. 555 and bundled the same benefits.

Reliance Jio Rs. 719 Prepaid Plan

The Reliance Jio Rs. 719 prepaid plan offers benefits such as 2GB per day, 100 SMS per day and unlimited voice calling benefits. On exhausting the daily data limit at a high speed, users can still browse at 64kbps. Notably, this Jio prepaid plan has a validity of 84 days. The other benefits of this plan include 20% JioMart cashback and access to the Jio suite of apps such as JioTV, JioCinema, JioSecurity, and JioCloud. Until November 30, this prepaid plan from the telco was available for Rs. 599.

Besides the price hike, Reliance Jio discontinued some of its prepaid plans priced at Rs. 499, Rs. 666, Rs. 888, and Rs 2,499. These plans offered the free subscription to Disney+ Hotstar alongside 3GB of data per day and other common benefits.

