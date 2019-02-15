Reliance Jio's unlimited 4G data vouchers start at just Rs. 11

Reliance Jio disrupted the Indian telecom industry when the company debuted in 2016. As we all know the company has the cheapest 4G data plan with unlimited free voice calls and SMS benefits. There are many plans depending on the validity, price brackets and benefits. Meanwhile, Jio offers unlimited data with all the plans, but after the FUP exploitation, the speed drops to 60Kbps. To solve this issue, the company has its 4G data vouchers which will expand your data limit.

Basically, these are the small data boosters which only offers data benefits for the same validity as per your plan. For example, you are using a Rs 142 Jio plan which offers 1.5GB data per day. You have used the entire 1.5GB and now your speed is dropped. In this case, you can purchase one of the Jio 4G data vouchers and get access to the high-speed internet. Your per day data will be updated after 12 am and the remaining data in the voucher will be carried forward to another day.

Jio has introduced four new 4G data vouchers which will help you and getting access to high-speed internet.

Rs 11 data voucher: This Jio 4G voucher will offer 400MB unlimited 4G data for the same validity period as of the existing plan.

Rs 21 data voucher: This voucher comes with a benefit of 1GB unlimited 4G data for the validity period of the existing plan.

Rs 51 data voucher: Jio's Rs 51 4G data voucher will give you an additional 3GB unlimited data which can be carried forward to the next day.

Rs 101 data voucher: The Jio Rs 101 4G data voucher will provide you 6GB unlimited data for the same validity period according to your existing plan if you are unable to finish it then don't worry it will be carried forward to another day.