Reliance Jio tops 4G download speeds in December 2018: TRAI

Reliance Jio is one of the fastest growing telecom operators in India which is offering the fastest download speed. According to the latest speed chart published by the MySpeed portal of the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI). Jio keeps on maintaining the top position in terms of 4G download speeds. The telco is providing an average download speed of 18.7Mbps in the month of December.

However, the download speed of Reliance Jio has seen a downward spiral since October, but it is still better than the other competitors in the market. Reliance Jio's average speed in the month of December was 18.7Mbps, back in November it was 20.3Mbps. Airtel comes on the second position with the average 4G download speed of 9.8Mbps, back in November it was 9.7Mbps which means the speed has been improved for Airtel users.

On the other hand, Vodafone and Idea received the third and fourth positions with a download speed of 6.3Mbps and 6.2Mbps respectively. Meanwhile, the download speed of the Jio 4G is keeping on falling since October, but despite the drop, it has managed to stay ahead of its rival brands. The company has also reached the 22.3Mbps mark in October last year.

But when it comes to the uploading speed then, its altogether a different story. Idea is the one who is leading the race with an average 4G upload speed of 5.3Mbps. Vodafone secures the second place with 5.1Mbps average upload speed, back in November it was offering 4.9Mbps speed. Reliance Jio got the third sport with an average upload speed of 4.3Mbps. It seems Jio need to work on the upload speed of its 4G network.

