Secret Jio Fiber Features You Probably Didn't Know

    Reliance Jio announced the launch of its most-awaited Jio Fiber services at the Annual General Meeting 2019. The company rolled out the broadband internet service at the beginning of this month with up to 1GBps bandwidth speed, Free 4K TV, OTT streaming apps, and much more.

    The company has also included a lot of minor features which you might have missed. In this article, we will tell some feature which will make your life easier. Here are the details:

    Guest ID: According to Business Today report, the company has included this feature with the broadband connection where you don't need to share your password with the guest to access the internet. Guest will get a separate login ID and password which will avoid sharing your router password with them and keep your internet connection secure. You will also have the option of changing the guest ID password after every use.

    Intercom Feature: As per the report, with this feature, Jio Fiber users will be able to connect their landline and smartphone to their housing society's reception and utilize them as an intercom instead of sharing personal number. This also helps users to keep their number secure.

    Jio Wi-Fi Mesh: This feature will allow users to connect as many devices as they can without dropping the speed or connectivity of the broadband service in every corner of the home. Users can connect devices, and use them simultaneously for streaming 4K content, surfing the internet, playing online game, and more.

    Smartphone and Controller gaming: The Jio Fiber set-top-box comes with support for all popular gaming controllers. Besides, you can also use your phone as a virtual controller to play games.

    These are some features of Jio Fiber connection which you should know and use to make your life easy.

     
    Read More About: jio jio fiber reliance telecom news
    Story first published: Monday, September 23, 2019, 15:04 [IST]
